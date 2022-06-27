President Aliyev: Azerbaijan will achieve restoration of Karabakh and East Zangazur

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will achieve the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangazur, President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed a solemn ceremony to hand over the battle flag to the commando military unit as part of his visit to Kalbajar district, News.Az reports.

The president recalled that Azerbaijan has liberated Kalbajar without a single shot being fired.

“We have liberated Kalbajar without a single shot being fired, we have returned our homeland, and construction work is underway in Kalbajar now. I have come to Kalbajar for the second time and there are many events today. Kalbajar's infrastructure, electricity supply, water supply, construction of houses – all this is already starting. Of course, we first had to build military roads, and we did that,” the head of state said.

“The opening of this military unit today shows again that we will achieve what we want – the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangazur. This process has already begun. First of all, our military must always be strong in this region – in Karabakh and East Zangazur. Therefore, today's ceremony has a special meaning, a symbolic meaning,” he added.

News.Az