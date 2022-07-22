President Aliyev: Azerbaijani journalists have to demonstrate their loyalty to the principles and continue to work with all their might for the progress of our society

President Aliyev: Azerbaijani journalists have to demonstrate their loyalty to the principles and continue to work with all their might for the progress of our society

President Aliyev: Azerbaijani journalists have to demonstrate their loyalty to the principles and continue to work with all their might for the progress of our society

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijani journalists who have made a worthy contribution to the mobilization of our society for the sake of patriotism, national consciousness and higher goals have to demonstrate their loyalty to these principles, upheld the interests of Azerbaijan's statehood at a time when campaigns based on fake and false information have intensified at the global level, and protect the right of our citizens to obtain complete and correct information. Journalists should continue to work with all their might for the progress of our society,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his message of congratulation to the participants of the International Media Forum on "Global trends, new challenges in media" marking the National Press Day in Shusha.

“I am sure that Azerbaijani journalists will continue to spare no efforts for the development of the achieved successes, continuous progress of our society and happy future of our people,” the head of state noted.

News.Az