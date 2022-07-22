President Aliyev: Azerbaijani media played major role in preventing disinformation attacks during Patriotic War

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Republic of Azerbaijan is a modern and strong state with an independent policy and a worthy place in the system of international relations. This is why attempts to undermine the international reputation of our country and influence its internal life in the global information space show no sign of abating. During the Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani media fought on the information front and played a major role in preventing disinformation attacks by providing prompt and correct information to our society,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his message of congratulation to the participants of the International Media Forum on "Global trends, new challenges in media" marking the National Press Day in Shusha, News.Az reports.

“Our media resources tirelessly continue their activities to convey the truths of Azerbaijan, including the unprecedented atrocities and vandalism committed by Armenians on our historical lands during the occupation, to the international community,” the head of state mentioned.

News.Az