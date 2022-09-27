President Aliyev: Azerbaijani people united like fist and expelled enemy from their native land

+ ↺ − 16 px

The people of Azerbaijan mobilized all their strength, united like a fist and expelled the enemy from their native land, President Ilham Aliyev said as he made a speech after laying flowers at a memorial plaque to 27 September-Remembrance Day in Garakhanbayli village, Fuzuli district, News.Az reports.

“It is Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan today. All Azerbaijani people commemorate the dear memory of our martyrs. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace. Our martyrs sacrificed their lives for the Motherland. We are proud of our martyrs. We are proud of our heroic soldiers and officers. The blood of our martyrs did not remain unavenged. We have avenged the blood of our martyrs. We took our revenge on the battlefield. We freed our native lands from the enemy and restored the territorial integrity of our country,” the head of state said.

“The 44-day Patriotic War is our glorious history. The people of Azerbaijan mobilized all their strength, united like a fist and expelled the enemy from our native land. All Azerbaijani people have shown unity and resolve. Thanks to the sacrifice and heroism of our heroic soldiers and officers, we are building and creating in the liberated lands, restoring our cities and villages. And we are proud of our glorious Victory. At the same time, we are proud that we, the owners of these lands, are bringing life back to these lands,” President Aliyev added.

