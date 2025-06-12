President Aliyev: Azerbaijani, Russian peoples bound by close relations of friendship

+ ↺ − 16 px

The peoples of Azerbaijan and Russia have been bound for centuries by traditionally close relations of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual support, President Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to his counterpart Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day.

"Today, these noble traditions form a solid foundation for the comprehensive development of interstate relations and the deepening of cooperation across a wide range of areas," the Azerbaijani leader said in his letter, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

"I am confident that, in the interests of our friendly peoples and countries, we will continue to make every effort to strengthen Azerbaijani-Russian relations and to expand our multifaceted interaction in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance," President Ilham Aliyev added.

