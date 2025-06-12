President Aliyev: Azerbaijani state pursues consistent policy to ensure women's rights

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Azerbaijani state pursues a consistent policy to ensure women's rights and expand their role in society,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a letter addressed to participants of the 2nd meeting of Ministers and Heads of Institutions in charge of Family Affairs and Social Policy of the Organization of Turkic States, held in Baku under the theme “The Role of Women in Modern Society: Sustainable Development and Traditional Values.”

In his message, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijani women play an active role in public and political life through their cultural and scientific potential and are duly represented in state institutions, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Highlighting the importance of shared cultural heritage, the President stated: “In the lives of the Turkic peoples, who share rich common historical and cultural roots, the family has always formed the foundation of social order. Throughout our glorious history, women have served as the moral pillar of the family, considered the defense of the homeland their sacred duty, and contributed to the progress of society by attaining high public positions.”

He further noted that women have made an exceptional contribution to preserving the common moral values of Turkic societies.

President Ilham Aliyev also underscored the relevance of the meeting's theme in today’s global context. “In the current era of global challenges, deepening cooperation in family issues and social policy within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States is of great significance for protecting and strengthening the family institution in our countries, while also opening up new opportunities for sustainable development and inclusivity in harmony with traditional values,” he said.

The president expressed confidence that the exchange of views during the Baku meeting would support the formulation of common goals and the development of important cooperative platforms.

News.Az