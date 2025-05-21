President Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s co-op with Turkic states in transport sector is enhancing

Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the Turkic states in the transport sector is enhancing, said President Ilham Aliyev during his address at the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.

“In recent years, Azerbaijan has made substantial investments in highways, railroads, seaports, shipyards, and air transport,” the head of state emphasized, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The Azerbaijani president stated that the Turkic Investment Fund is expected to officially begin its operations this year.

“The volume of Azerbaijan’s investments in the member states of the organization now exceeds a total of $20 billion,” he added.

During his speech, President Ilham Aliyev also touched upon Azerbaijan-Budapest relations.

“Hungary is Azerbaijan’s reliable strategic partner,” the head of state said.

“Hungary is a country that pursues an independent policy, and its international standing continues to grow. I congratulate Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on all the successes achieved,” he emphasized.

News.Az