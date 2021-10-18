President Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s historic victory ‘beginning of a new era’ in development of both our country and the region

President Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s historic victory ‘beginning of a new era’ in development of both our country and the region

President Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s historic victory ‘beginning of a new era’ in development of both our country and the region

+ ↺ − 16 px

The logical result of the strategic line to the comprehensive development of Azerbaijan for many years and the continuous work done to further strengthen the country has been the restoration of historical justice – the reinstatement of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the nation on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the restoration of independence.

“Demonstrating true heroism and patriotism on the battlefield, our brave Army saved our lands from occupation in just 44 days. The Patriotic War waged by the Azerbaijani people resulted in the signing of an act of capitulation on the part of Armenia,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War has created new realities in our region. He described Azerbaijan’s historic victory as the beginning of a new era in the development of both the country and the region as a whole.

“We once again express our gratitude to all our brave sons who gave us the Victory and respectfully commemorate the memory of our martyrs who died for the territorial integrity of our Motherland,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az