President Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity must be restored

+ ↺ − 16 px

The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan must be restored, President Ilham Aliyev said Thursday during the Summit of the Eastern Partnership countries held through videoconferencing.

He noted that the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict should be resolved on the basis of the same principles.

“Nagorno-Karabakh and seven other districts of Azerbaijan have been under Armenian occupation for almost 30 years. As a result of the ethnic cleansing policy conducted by Armenia, more than a million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced,” the president said.

President Aliyev stressed that the four UN Security Council resolutions demand an unconditional and complete withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

“Instead of implementing these resolutions, as well as similar documents adopted by the OSCE, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), NATO, the European Parliament and other international organizations, Armenia is conducting the policy of illegal resettlement on the occupied territories,” the president said.

“Contrary to what voiced by Armenia's prime minister, who is trying to destroy the essence and format of the negotiations, Nagorno-Karabakh is not Armenia, but Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan, and the whole world recognizes this so. The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan must be restored,” the head of state added.

News.Az