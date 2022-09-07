President Aliyev: Broad opportunities exist to further deepen Azerbaijan-Japan relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today there are broad opportunities to deepen further the ties between Azerbaijan and Japan based on mutual esteem and trust, President Ilham Aliyev said in a letter addressed to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

“This year we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Japan. I cordially congratulate you on this remarkable occasion and offer my warmest and sincerest wishes to your friendly people,” President Aliyev said.

Azerbaijan attaches particular significance to the relations with Japan, said the head of state, adding. “It is gratifying that our friendly relations have developed throughout the years, and cooperation has expanded in the economy, energy, investment, finance and other areas of mutual interest. Companies representing Japan are engaged in a number of essential projects in our country and operate successfully. In the meantime, our cooperation in the energy sector, one of the priority directions, has been commendable.”

“Today there are broad opportunities to deepen further the ties between our countries based on mutual esteem and trust and our cooperation in different areas. I believe that we will capitalize on these possibilities and, through our joint efforts, achieve further development and solidification of traditionally friendly Azerbaijan-Japan relations and mutually beneficial cooperation.”

“I wish robust health to you and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Japan,” the Azerbaijani leader concluded.

