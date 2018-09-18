Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev congratulates Chilean counterpart Pinera

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Chilean counterpart Sebastian Pinera.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Chile,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter, AzerTag reports.

“On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you and wish the friendly people of your country lasting peace and progress.”

News.Az


