President Aliyev congratulates Chilean counterpart Pinera
- 18 Sep 2018 07:57
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Other
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Chilean counterpart Sebastian Pinera.
“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Chile,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter, AzerTag reports.
“On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you and wish the friendly people of your country lasting peace and progress.”
News.Az