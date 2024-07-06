President Aliyev congratulates Iran’s President-elect Pezeshkian, invites him to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev on Saturday congratulated Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian, inviting him to pay a visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“I heartily congratulate you on your election as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.The head of state noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to it relations with Iran built on solid foundations such as common religious and cultural roots, friendship and brotherhood. “Today, the agreements reached on the future development areas of Azerbaijan-Iran relations based on mutual respect and good neighbourliness and the implemented joint projects serve the well-being of our countries, the sustainable development and security of the region as a whole,” the head of state said in his message,” he said.“I am confident that through our joint efforts, we will ensure further strengthening of the traditional friendly relations and the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in line with the interests of our peoples and countries.I invite you to pay a visit to Azerbaijan to exchange views on the prospects for development of our bilateral cooperation,” the letter reads,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

