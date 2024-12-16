President Aliyev congratulates King of Bahrain on national holiday

President Aliyev congratulates King of Bahrain on national holiday

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated King Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the occasion of his country’s national holiday.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Bahrain,” President Aliyev said in a congratulatory message, News.Az reports.“I believe that we will continue our efforts to expand Azerbaijan-Bahrain relations and further develop the traditional ties of friendship and cooperation between our countries,” the head of state noted.“On this festive occasion, I extend my best regards to you and wish the friendly people of Bahrain everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

