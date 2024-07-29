President Aliyev congratulates Maduro on reelection as Venezuela’s president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Nicolas Maduro on his reelection as President of Venezuela, News.Az reports.

"I sincerely congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," the Azerbaijani leader said in his congratulatory message."The dynamic development of Azerbaijan-Venezuela relations is gratifying. I believe that we will make further joint efforts for the successful continuation of friendly ties and mutually beneficial cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, between our countries in line with the interests of our peoples.Once again, I extend my congratulations and best regards to you, and wish you success in your responsible activities for the well-being of the friendly people of Venezuela," President Aliyev added.

News.Az