President Aliyev congratulates Malian counterpart Ibrahim Boubacar Keita

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Malian counterpart Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Mali. I hope that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Mali will continue constantly developing and expanding," Ilham Aliyev said in his message.

"On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you, and wish peace and progress to ​the friendly people of Mali."

