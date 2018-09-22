Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev congratulates Malian counterpart Ibrahim Boubacar Keita

  • Politics
  • Share
President Aliyev congratulates Malian counterpart Ibrahim Boubacar Keita

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Malian counterpart Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Mali. I hope that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Mali will continue constantly developing and expanding," Ilham Aliyev said in his message.

"On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you, and wish peace and progress to ​the friendly people of Mali."

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      