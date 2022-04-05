President Aliyev congratulates Serbia’s Vucic on reelection

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Alexandar Vucic on his reelection as Serbia’s President, News.Az reports.

In his congratulatory message, President Aliyev praised the succefull development of Azerbaijan-Serbia relations.

“I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts consistently to expand the traditionally friendly ties further and solidify the strategic partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries.

“I extend my best wishes and wish you success in discharging the duties of the highest office for the sake of the prosperity of the friendly people of Serbia,” the head of state added.

News.Az