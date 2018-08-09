Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev congratulates Singaporean counterpart

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the Republic of Singapore Halimah Yacob.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the national holiday of your country. On this remarkable day, I wish you all the best and the friendly people of Singapore peace and prosperity,” said the congratulatory letter.

