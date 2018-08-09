President Aliyev congratulates Singaporean counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the Republic of Singapore Halimah Yacob.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the national holiday of your country. On this remarkable day, I wish you all the best and the friendly people of Singapore peace and prosperity,” said the congratulatory letter.

News.Az

News.Az