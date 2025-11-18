President Aliyev congratulates Sultan of Oman on national holiday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on the occasion of Oman’s national holiday, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

"On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Sultanate of Oman," President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter.

"On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Oman everlasting peace and prosperity," the Azerbaijani leader stated.

