President Aliyev: COP29 successful outcomes have gone down in history as ‘Baku Breakthrough’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The successful outcomes of COP29, held in Baku last November, have gone down in history as the ‘Baku Breakthrough,’ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said.

The president made the statement in his address to the participants of the 13th Meeting of CICA Think Tank Forum themed “Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in the Institutional Transformation of CICA,” News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“During its successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement from 2019 to 2023, Azerbaijan opposed the injustices faced by countries of the Global South and worked to reinforce the Movement’s position on the international stage,” the head of state noted.

“It is commendable that the founding conference of the Global South NGO Platform was held this year in Baku. At the same time, in our capacity as COP29 Chair, we have prioritized advancing the perspectives of Global South countries on the climate agenda and addressing the needs of the least developed nations, particularly small island states,” he emphasized.

News.Az