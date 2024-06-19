President Aliyev: COP29 will see talks on agreeing upon new quantified goal on climate finance post-2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

The COP29 to be held in Baku will see the talks on agreeing upon a new collective quantified goal on climate finance post-2025, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said in his message to the participants of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future,” told News.Az.

“Our ultimate objective is to agree on a new collective quantified goal to address the increasing financial burden faced by developing nations in coping with climate change. This investment in our shared future represents a collective responsibility toward both present and future generations. Azerbaijan will take all the necessary measures to ensure advancing these negotiations in transparency and inclusivity, as well as accelerating the implementation of previous commitments and pledges,” the head of state said.President Aliyev stressed that addressing the challenges faced by the Small Island Developing States, which are most impacted by the negative consequences of climate change, will be among priority issues on Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency agenda.“Having assumed the Presidency of this esteemed event, Azerbaijan will spare no effort to foster genuine and result-oriented dialogue with all the parties to advance the COP process, ensure efficient climate action and conclude the COP29 with successful outcomes,” he added.He stated that Azerbaijan is fully vested in the preparations for COP29, and spares no effort to solidify solidarity for a green, fair, inclusive and sustainable world, ensuring positive outcomes for the sake of our planet’s future.“For a long time, tackling climate change has remained among the top priority matters in the global agenda. Climate crisis and its consequences, a shared problem for humanity, have hampered countries’ sustainable development and prosperity, significantly impacting ordinary people’s daily lives and lifestyles,” the Azerbaijani leader said.The head of state also hailed the growing reputation of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.“The Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), which operates guided by the eminent Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi’s philosophical thought and progressive ideas, as well as by universal values and principles, has swiftly gained immense relevance and confidence and transformed into one of the world’s leading international institutions in a short span of time. The initiatives launched by the NGIC and its new approaches in addressing the pressing issues in the global agenda are commended and highly appreciated in the international arena,” the head of state added.

News.Az