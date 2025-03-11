President Aliyev: Europe needs Azerbaijani gas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Europe needs Azerbaijani gas, President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday.

President Aliyev made the remarks at a joint press conference with his North Macedonian counterpart Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova in Baku, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“Azerbaijan currently exports natural gas to 12 countries, and geographically, our customers are located in Eurasia,” the head of state said.

“Ten out of these 12 countries are European nations. Last year, Azerbaijan exported 25 billion cubic meters of gas to foreign markets. Of course, we produce more than this,” he emphasized.

“Europe needs Azerbaijani gas. The Declaration on Strategic Partnership in the field of energy between the European Union and Azerbaijan, signed in Baku about three years ago, is a clear manifestation of this,” the president added.

President Aliyev stressed that today, Azerbaijani gas contributes to the energy security of many European countries.

“We have always attached great importance to the requests of our European partners. In other words, bilateral cooperation in the energy sector is very important to us, and I do hope that this practical cooperation will pave the way for collaboration in other areas as well,” he added.

The Azerbaijani leader also praised the development of political dialogue with North Macedonia.

“I am glad that the political dialogue between our countries is assuming a dynamic nature. Our second meeting with Madam President in a short period of time is clear evidence of that,” he said.

The head of state noted: “Additional measures should be taken to develop our political relations. Relevant state institutions should be in close contact, of course. At the same time, opportunities in the economic sphere and in the field of investment should be explored.”

News.Az