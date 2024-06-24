President Aliyev extends condolences to head of Russia’s Dagestan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev offered condolences to Head of Russia’s Dagestan Republic Sergey Melikov over deadly terrorist attacks committed in Derbent and Makhachkala, News.Az reports.

“It is with profound sorrow that I received the news of the terrorist attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala, which resulted in numerous casualties,” President Aliyev said in his message of condolences.“Sharing in the grief of irreparable loss, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and personally, I extend my sincere condolences to you, the families, and loved ones of the killed, as well as to the entire people of Dagestan. I wish a speedy recovery to all those affected,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az