President Aliyev extends national holiday greetings to Cambodia’s King

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and through you, to your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Cambodia - the Independence Day,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.“I believe that relations between Azerbaijan and Cambodia will continue to evolve in the spirit of friendship and cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally, in line with the interests of our peoples,” the head of state noted.“On this festive day, I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Cambodia,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az