President Aliyev extends national holiday greetings to Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of congratulations to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei.

"On the occasion of the national holiday of the Islamic Republic of Iran – the Victory of the Islamic Revolution – I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire nation on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan," President Aliyev said in his letter, News.Az reports, AZERTAC.

"Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran draw strength from the will of our peoples, who share common moral values and have lived in an atmosphere of friendship and good neighbourliness for centuries. We attach special importance to developing our interstate relations and expanding our cooperation based on these foundations," the head of state noted.

"At present, our bilateral agenda includes several issues of mutual interest. I believe that by making use of the existing opportunities, we can achieve further deepening of cooperation between our countries.

I am confident that Azerbaijan-Iran relations, based on mutual respect and good neighborliness, will continue to develop in line with the interests of our states and peoples, contributing to the strengthening of stability and security in the region.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and success in your endeavors, and the friendly and brotherly people of Iran - peace and prosperity," the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az