President Aliyev: Favourable opportunities exist for advancing Azerbaijan-Malta cooperation

There are favourable opportunities for advancing friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malta, President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter to President Myriam Spiteri Debono on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Malta, News.z reports.

The head of state extended his best wishes to the president and people and Malta.“I am confident that thanks to our joint efforts, the relations between our countries marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties next year will continue to develop and expand in line with the interests of our peoples both bilaterally and within the European Union framework,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az