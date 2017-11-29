President Aliyev: Future development of Azerbaijan is linked with agriculture, industry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The future development of Azerbaijan is linked with the development of agriculture and industry.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made the remark at a meeting with representatives of the public of Sabirabad and the hospital staff after acquaintance with the district central hospital.

The head of state noted that in connection with this, the project of the Sabirabad industrial district was submitted to him. The President also urged the people of Sabirabad to put forward proposals on this matter.

"All works in the industrial district, including construction, production sites, communications, infrastructure, electricity, gas, roads, the creation of enterprises will be provided at the expense of the state. As for entrepreneurs, let them put forward their proposals, buy equipment. The state will support them in this matter, preferential loans, documents on investment promotion will be granted and soon the activity of a large industrial district will be ensured here," he said.

