President Aliyev: Global Baku Forum has become one of leading int'l platforms

“I'd like to congratulate the Nizami Ganjavi International Center on its extraordinary activity throughout all these years and also for organizing this important international event,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 12th Global Baku Forum.

The head of state noted, “We are very proud that the Global Baku Forum has become one of the leading international platforms for addressing important issues of global agenda,” News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The president also referred to the COP29 climate conference hosted by Azerbaijan in November 2024.

“The decision to organize COP29 in Azerbaijan, I think, was driven by very responsible approach of Azerbaijan towards its energy resources,” he said.

The head of state pointed out, “I'd like to underline that our country is not in shortage of energy supply. On the contrary, today Azerbaijan is providing energy security for more than a dozen countries. Twelve of them are recipients of Azerbaijani natural gas. Ten out of twelve are European countries. So, it's not by chance that the European Commission has called Azerbaijan a reliable partner and also a pan-European energy supplier.”

News.Az