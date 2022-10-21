President Aliyev: Greater work will be done to fully restore Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur

+ ↺ − 16 px

Greater work will be done to fully restore Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, and Azerbaijan will do it, President Ilham Aliyev said as he made a press statement together with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Jabrayil on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“Today, we are witnessing Turkish-Azerbaijani unity in Karabakh and Zangazur being restored,” said the head of state, noting that large-scale restoration and construction work is underway.

“Today, together with my dear brother, we got acquainted with the construction of the railway and celebrated the opening of the “Dost Agropark” together. This is the first private investment in this region, and the name of this agricultural park, “Dost Agropark”, says it all. Turkish companies work with us in building and road construction projects. We are grateful to Turkish companies for doing great things in such a short period of time,” the Azerbaijani leader said.

President Aliyev stated that the construction of roads – some of the roads are ready now – railways and 33 tunnels is on the agenda.

“Several of them are already fully operational. The total length of the tunnels is more than 50 kilometers. A total of 84 bridges will be built, some of them have already been completed. The total length of the bridges is 12 kilometers. This is only the work that has been done and will be done as part of the first stage. Greater work will be done to fully restore Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, and we will do it,” he added.

News.Az