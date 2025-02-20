President Aliyev hails recent intensive bilateral visits at various levels between Azerbaijan, Iran

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the shared historical, cultural, and religious roots between the two nations, highlighting the close bonds between their peoples, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The president lauded the recent intensive bilateral visits at various levels, describing them as a testament to the dynamic development of Azerbaijan-Iran relations. The head of state also praised the expansion of interparliamentary ties between the two countries and expressed hope that the Speaker’s visit would further advance these relations.

The Azerbaijani president touched on cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, transport, energy, and others. President Ilham Aliyev underlined the significance of the North-South transport corridor, emphasizing Azerbaijan’s efforts to increase cargo transportation capacities along its section. The head of state also pointed out the intensive work underway on the construction of the Aghband crossing, noting that this project would contribute to enhancing the region's transport capabilities.

President Ilham Aliyev stated that regional issues should be resolved by the countries of the region and emphasized that interference by external powers in the region is unacceptable. He also highlighted the importance of the 3+3 format.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian to the President of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings and requested that his own greetings be relayed to Masoud Pezeshkian.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf commended the high-level organization of the 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Baku and expressed satisfaction with the frequency of visits between the two countries.

Ghalibaf emphasized the excellent opportunities for strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in various sectors, including economy, trade, science, technology, and healthcare. He stressed the need to intensify the work of the intergovernmental commission to further these goals.

He also pointed out that both countries share common interests in ensuring regional stability and security, reiterating Iran's support for the principle that regional issues should be addressed by the countries involved. Ghalibaf underscored the close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran within international organizations and reaffirmed the importance of the 3+3 format.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf presented a keepsake to President Ilham Aliyev.