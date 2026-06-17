President Aliyev hails successful development of Azerbaijan-US ties

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has hailed the successful development of Azerbaijan–US relations following Donald Trump’s return to power for a second term.

Speaking at a meeting with Abraham Hamadeh, a member of the US House of Representatives, on Tuesday, the head of state noted the high level of his personal relations with the US president, recalling with satisfaction his visits to the United States, his meetings with Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He described the signing of the “Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America” as a historic step in expanding bilateral relations.

The meeting highlighted the importance of Hamadeh’s role as a co-author of a bill introduced in the US Congress to repeal Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act.

President Aliyev expressed confidence that Hamadeh’s visit to Azerbaijan would be successful.

In turn, Hamadeh expressed his pleasure at being in Azerbaijan and noted that the country occupies a geographically unique position.

He also highlighted Azerbaijan’s hosting of prestigious sporting events such as UFC and Formula 1.

The sides discussed efforts by the presidents of Azerbaijan and the United States to deepen their strategic partnership, noting that both leaders attach great importance to the development of bilateral relations.

They underlined President Trump’s role in advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia and discussed the opportunities created by the TRIPP corridor for the development of regional transport connectivity.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on strengthening dialogue between Azerbaijan and the US Congress. The parties noted strong prospects for expanding cooperation in economic and commercial, investment, energy, security, connectivity, technology, and other fields, and discussed the prospects of Azerbaijan–US partnership.

News.Az