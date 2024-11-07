President Aliyev inaugurates Boyukshor–Pirshaghi highway

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday participated in the opening of the Boyukshor–Pirshaghi highway.

Saleh Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, briefed the head of state on the completed work, News.Az reports.The new Boyukshor-Pirshaghi highway spans 12.7 kilometers. It begins in the area of Balakhani settlement (Boyukshor Lake), passing through the settlements of Digah and Mammadli, and reaching the settlements of Kurdakhani and Pirshaghi.The six-lane highway, designed to significantly improve traffic flow in the capital, was constructed according to the 1B technical grade, meeting the highest modern standards.As part of the project, six overpasses and one vehicle underpass were built along the road. Additionally, U-turns were provided at three locations.To ensure the comfortable and safe movement of both vehicles and pedestrians, new pedestrian sidewalks were constructed. The project also includes bicycle lanes in both directions, a modern lighting system, landscaping along the road, and electric vehicle charging stations at the third kilometer.In accordance with the Azerbaijani President’s order and considering the anticipated growth of Baku, the construction of the Boyukshor-Pirshaghi highway was carried out by the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

News.Az