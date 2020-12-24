President Aliyev managed to secure Azerbaijan’s great victory in Karabakh war, political analyst says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has managed to secure the country’s great victory in the Second Karabakh War, Russian political analyst Sergey Markov told News.Az.

Markov stressed that President Aliyev has created a strong economic base for both the country’s citizens and army. “This economic policy succeeded thanks to the Azerbaijani president’s activities,” he said.

The political scientist also hailed as ‘successful’ the Azerbaijani president’s policy during the Second Karabakh War.

“President Aliyev was able to ensure an active role for Russia in the transition from hostilities to the peace process. In addition, thanks to the state policy of multiculturalism, Azerbaijan managed to achieve a fairly neutral position of Western countries,” Markov added.

News.Az