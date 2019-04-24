President Aliyev meets member of Political Bureau of Communist Party of China Central Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Wang Yang in Beijing, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Wang Yang noted that the Azerbaijani president`s visit to China contributes to bilateral relations. Saying that One Belt One Road project is a broad public platform, which includes comprehensive cooperation, Wang Yang underlined that Azerbaijan and China have always supported each other within international organizations. He pointed out that the two countries should further develop cooperation in political, economic, transport, humanitarian and other areas through joint efforts.

President Ilham Aliyev praised the positive dynamic in the development of cooperation between the two countries in all areas. The president noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to One Belt One Road project initiated by the Chinese president, adding that Azerbaijan is one of the first countries to support this initiative.

President Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to creating modern transport infrastructure. President Aliyev thanked for inviting him to the second Belt and Road International Forum and described it as an example of respect for Azerbaijan and friendship. The president pointed out that this visit will give a strong impetus to the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and China.

They discussed the development of Azerbaijan-China ties and economic cooperation, the increasing of trade turnover, mutual support in international organizations, investment making, and other issues.

News.Az

