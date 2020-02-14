President Aliyev meets with SCO Sec-Gen in Munich

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the Munich Security Conference, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Vladimir Norov.

Greeting the Secretary General, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Good morning, it is a pleasure to see you!

Secretary General Vladimir Norov: Good morning! Once again, I want to express my gratitude to you for finding the opportunity to meet with me despite your busy schedule.

President Ilham Aliyev: I am glad to see you! I was told about the meeting possibility. I am always pleased to meet, especially since Azerbaijan already has the status of a Dialogue Partner in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Joining the organization as a dialogue partner also testifies to the importance we attach to our cooperation. We have good, close and good-neighborly relations with all the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Together we are implementing many important projects related to transport, energy, and infrastructure projects in a bilateral and sometimes in a trilateral format.

Secretary General Vladimir Norov: I can say, Ilham Heydarovich, that Azerbaijan is one of the most active dialogue partners and serves as an example even for observer countries today. Let me note that your initiative, the initiative of Azerbaijan to host a conference of member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on 21 April on the development of the North-South and East-West transport corridors is very timely and important. Most member countries already support this initiative. I think that this conference will become an important platform for discussing the establishment of close contacts and cooperation between relevant agencies in the field of transport.

The sides pointed to the role of Azerbaijan in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the status of a Dialogue Partner. It was noted that as part of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a conference on transport issues would be held this year.

The invitation sent to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to participate in the elections held in Azerbaijan as an observer was highly appreciated. It was noted that the organization had taken part in the elections with a large delegation, and that the elections were held in a free, fair and democratic manner. The large-scale reforms underway in Azerbaijan were also pointed out.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and enjoys good relations with all member countries of the organization.

News.Az

