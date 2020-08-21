President Ilham Aliyev: Modernization of Azerbaijan’s energy system is carried out in planned manner

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Friday viewed the construction of a 330/220/110 kilovolt Gobu substation with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts and laid the foundation of a 385-megawatt Gobu Power Station.

The head of state made a speech at the event.

President Aliyev noted that another important step is being taken in the field of power engineering in Azerbaijan today.

“We have just laid the foundation stone of the Gobu Power Station. I am confident that the construction of this station will be successful and the station will be fully operational on time – in early 2022. This is a very important step towards strengthening our energy potential. The generation capacity of the station is 385 megawatts. The station will find a worthy place among the large power stations built in our country,” he said.

The head of state pointed out that the modernization of Azerbaijan’s energy system is carried out in a planned manner.

“Of course, the creation of new generating capacities is a manifestation of our overall development because the modernization of our energy system is consistent with the overall development of our country, and all this work is carried out in a planned manner.”

“Over the past two years, up to 1,300 megawatts of lost generation capacity have been restored in existing stations. The biggest work was done at the Mingachevir Thermal Power Plant where 600 megawatts of generating capacity has been restored. Today, this plant, operating at full capacity at 2,400 megawatts, is main source of energy for us. The life of this station has been extended and it will serve us for decades to come,” he added.

News.Az