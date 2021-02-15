President Aliyev: Nobody can prevent us from living on these lands, Karabakh is Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Life has shown that by demonstrating a strong will and courage, the Azerbaijani people were able to achieve what they wanted, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech in Gulabird village, Lachin.

“They didn't even think about returning Lachin district to us. Moving along the path I came here along today, liberating all the districts, villages and cities along the way, we came to these places,” the head of state said.

He continued: “They didn't even think about returning Lachin district to us. Moving along the path I came here along today, liberating all the districts, villages and cities along the way, we came to these places. We liberated the southern part of Lachin district, the village of Gulabird from the occupiers. The villages of Safiyan and Turklar are located here. We also liberated them, creating a military foothold to control the Lachin corridor, which was already under our control. In essence, we conducted our strategic operations advancing from this direction. At the same time, advancing from the opposite side, from Khojavand district to Shusha, and passing through the mountains and gorges, we were able to conduct a successful operation. This southern part of Lachin district was liberated as a result of a military operation. We have defeated the enemy on the battlefield and restored historical justice.”

President Aliyev said he raised the Azerbaijani flag in Gulabird as the Commander-in-Chief of the Victorious Army which has liberated these lands from the enemy.

“I have raised the flag of Azerbaijan here and am addressing the Azerbaijani people from my native Lachin district under this flag. Our Victory is historic. We have restored historical justice. We have restored our rights, avenged our martyrs, took revenge and returned. Restoration work is under way now and will be continued. I have said that we will turn this region, Karabakh into a paradise. All instructions have already been issued. All work is being done and will be systematically done. From now on, we will live on these lands forever. Nobody can prevent us from living on these lands. Karabakh is ours! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” the head of state concluded.

News.Az