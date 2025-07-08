President Aliyev offers condolences to Trump over deadly Texas floods

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has offered condolences to his US counterpart Donald Trump over the deadly flooding in Texas.

"We were deeply shocked by the news of the devastating floods in the state of Texas, which have caused numerous casualties and destruction," President Ilham Aliyev said in his message of condolences, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

"In light of this tragedy, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and the entire American people, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, and wish the injured a speedy recovery," the head of state said.

News.Az