President Aliyev offers condolences to UK PM Johnson

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip,” the Azerbaijani president said in his letter.

“On the occasion of this heavy loss, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the family of late Prince Philip and all the people of the United Kingdom,” President Aliyev said.

