President Aliyev offers condolences to US counterpart Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has offered condolences to his US counterpart Donald Trump over a deadly passenger plane and helicopter crash near Washington.

“We were deeply saddened by the news of the collision between a passenger plane and an army helicopter near Washington, resulting in the loss of many lives,” President Aliyev said in his letter of condolences, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC. “In light of this tragedy, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the victims, and to the friendly people of the United States, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan,” the head of state added. A passenger jet carrying 64 people crashed into Washington's Potomac River Wednesday after colliding midair with a military helicopter, with US media reporting multiple bodies pulled from the dark, near-freezing water.A massive search and rescue operation was in progress, with divers visible in the glare of powerful lights as they plunged into the snow-lined Potomac to scour the wreckage of both aircraft.Washington Fire Chief John Donnelly told a press briefing that emergency crews, totaling about 300 people, were working in "extremely rough" conditions and gave little indication they expected to find anyone alive."We're going to be out there as long as it takes," Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters.Citing local sources, CBS News said at least 18 bodies had been recovered, while NBC reported more than a dozen.

News.Az