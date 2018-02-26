President Aliyev phones Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev phoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Feb. 26.

The head of state congratulated President Erdogan on his birthday and wished him good luck and success in the presidential activities for the sake of well-being of the Turkish people, Trend reports.

The president of Turkey expressed gratitude to President Aliyev for his attention and congratulations.

President Erdogan once again condemned the murder of innocent people by Armenians in the Khojaly genocide and extended condolences to the president and people of Azerbaijan.

The two presidents also expressed their confidence that friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries will continue to develop successfully in all spheres in the future.

News.Az

