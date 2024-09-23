President Aliyev: Plans of some Western countries to turn Armenia against Azerbaijan are obvious

Plans of some Western countries to turn Armenia against Azerbaijan are obvious, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday.

The head of state made the remarks during the first session of the seventh convocation of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), News.Az reports.“We are strengthening the conditional border because any provocation can be expected from Armenia at any moment. The Armenian side is getting extensively armed. At the same time, it conducts military exercises with foreign countries and major powers. Western countries are sending weapons and ammunition to Armenia,” he noted.“In other words, the plans of some Western countries to turn Armenia against us are obvious. Of course, they are not interested in the Armenian people. The Armenian people are just a tool in their hands, a tool for keeping Azerbaijan under constant pressure, using the territory of Armenia to create sources of threat for Azerbaijan and other neighbors of Armenia, and thus securing their own interests,” President Aliyev added.The head of state also pointed out that ideological provocations against Azerbaijan are continuing.“It is true that they have not yielded any results yet, because the strong will of our people and our national spirit are in their way. It is impossible for any ideological provocation to take root here. But at the same time, this should not make us complacent,” he said.“We must always be ready for it and expose the dirty games played against us, as we have done, officially, in the public space and in the media. I believe that the people of Azerbaijan see everything perfectly well, know everything perfectly well – who is our friend and who is our enemy,” the head of state noted.The president also spoke about the ongoing large-scale work in all military plants in Azerbaijan. “New equipment, machinery, weapons and ammunition are being produced.”The president noted that the establishment of new production facilities with several foreign partners has already entered the practical phase, and within the next year or two, our military-industrial complex will become even larger. The head of state stressed that today Azerbaijan exports products of the military industrial complex to dozens of countries and this geographical reach is expanding year by year.The head of state also touched upon the issue related to the closure of Azerbaijan’s land borders.“The closure of our land borders over the past years has saved us from many major disasters. Even today, when the borders are closed, dangerous actions do take place and these actions are prevented,” he said.“Therefore, the protection of our borders will safeguard us from external risks. There are no internal risks in Azerbaijan. Security and peace have been ensured in Azerbaijan for many years. Our stability can be an example for the whole world. Everyone knows that no country can develop in the absence of stability. Today, everyone can see the situation and the fate of destabilized countries. This is the main condition for security, development and the attraction of foreign investment,” President Aliyev added.

