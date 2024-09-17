President Aliyev praises Azerbaijan-Algeria relations at various levels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday received the credentials of the newly appointed Algerian ambassador Zakia Ighil.

The ambassador presented her credentials to the head of state, News.Az reports.President Ilham Aliyev had a conversation with the ambassador.The head of state praised the bilateral relations between the two countries at various levels, emphasizing the importance of developing cooperation in the political, economic, and energy sectors.Describing Azerbaijan as a beautiful country, the ambassador expressed her joy at visiting the country. She conveyed the greetings of Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, to President Ilham Aliyev. She noted that the President of Algeria highly values his friendship with the Azerbaijani leader. Saying that the Azerbaijani President’s visit to Algeria in 2022 marked a new chapter in the history of bilateral relations, Zakia Ighil underlined that Abdelmadjid Tebboune expresses his gratitude for the congratulatory letter from the head of state on his victory in the presidential elections and is determined to further strengthen ties with Azerbaijan.The ambassador noted that she would spare no effort in further expanding bilateral relations during her tenure.The head of state expressed gratitude for the Algerian president’s greetings and asked the ambassador to extend his own regards to Abdelmadjid Tebboune, along with his congratulations once again on his election.Fondly recalling his visit to Algeria, the head of state emphasized that it once again demonstrated the close cooperation between the two countries.President Ilham Aliyev stressed the need to continue cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria within international organizations, including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement, and noted Azerbaijan’s commitment to the principle of efficiency in international organizations.The head of state expressed gratitude for Algeria’s support and solidarity during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement.President Ilham Aliyev touched upon the importance of issues such as the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, multilateralism, and the fight against neocolonialism.The ambassador congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement.Recalling his visit to the National Museum of Moudjahid during his trip to Algeria, the head of state noted that the crimes and atrocities committed against the Algerian people, as depicted in the museum, left him deeply moved.President Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s continued support for the freedom and sovereignty of peoples suffering under the colonial rule of former empires, both during and after its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement.Touching on energy cooperation, the head of state described both countries as significant natural gas exporters to Europe and expressed satisfaction with their close cooperation within the OPEC+ framework.The ambassador conveyed congratulations on hosting COP29 in Azerbaijan and expressed confidence in the successful conduct of this important event.

News.Az