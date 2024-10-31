President Aliyev praises collaboration between Azerbaijan, DR Congo within int’l organizations

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Thursday received the credentials of Ivan Vangu Ngimbi, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state, News.Az reports.President Ilham Aliyev had a conversation with the ambassador.The head of state emphasized the need to provide new impetus to bilateral relations across various areas, noting that while political relations have reached a commendable level, there remains significant work to be done in the trade and economic sectors.The head of state praised the successful collaboration between the two countries within international organizations, primarily the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement, expressing optimism for the continuation of this partnership in the future.Ambassador Ivan Vangu Ngimbi conveyed greetings from Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, along with congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement.President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked Ivan Vangu Ngimbi to communicate his own regards to the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.The ambassador touched upon cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in education, banking, finance, mining, security, and other sectors.He also congratulated Azerbaijan on hosting COP29 and noted that the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo would participate in this event.President Ilham Aliyev welcomed the participation of the Congolese President in COP29.

News.Az