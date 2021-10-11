President Aliyev praises NAM’s decision to extend Azerbaijan’s chairmanship for another year

+ ↺ − 16 px

This year, the Member States of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) unanimously decided to extend Azerbaijan’s chairmanship for one more year until late 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the organization’s high-level commemorative meeting in a video format on Monday, News.Az reports.

President Aliyev highly appreciated the decision as the sign of recognition of Azerbaijan’s successful and effective steering of the Movement.

The head of state vowed that Azerbaijan will continue to work towards further strengthening the solidarity within the NAM and uplifting the Movement’s political weight and global visibility.

“We have suggested convening a high-level meeting of the NAM Member States to exchange views and formulate the position of the Movement concerning the post-COVID-19 period. It would be rational for the NAM to advocate for the creation of a UN High-Level Panel on Global Recovery from the Covid-19,” he added.

