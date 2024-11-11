President Aliyev praises strong political ties between Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 11, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Denis Becirovic, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Zeljka Cvijanovic, a member of the Presidency.

The Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the invitation to COP29. He congratulated Azerbaijan on hosting the event and expressed confidence in its success, News.Az reports.Denis Becirovic emphasized the friendly relations between the two countries, recalling with pleasure the official visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Sarajevo. He expressed Bosnia and Herzegovina’s determination to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with Azerbaijan.The Chairman of the Presidency noted that the visits of delegations have intensified in recent times.Denis Becirovic recalled his visit to Azerbaijan as Speaker of Parliament and emphasized that, as he witnessed both then and now, Azerbaijan has undergone significant development.The Chairman of the Presidency referred to the resolution adopted by the parliament of Bosnia and Herzegovina in support of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty during his time as Speaker, underscoring it as a testament to the friendship between the two nations.Denis Becirovic emphasized the need to develop economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina. He stated that both he and Zeljka Cvijanovic, a member of the Presidency, wished to reaffirm their country’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Azerbaijan and to consolidating friendly ties during this visit. The Chairman noted that Bosnia and Herzegovina was interested in attracting Azerbaijani investment in various sectors of its economy, and in this regard, proposals for cooperation in infrastructure and other fields had been presented. Highlighting the potential for expanding economic cooperation, Denis Becirovic expressed hope that this visit to Azerbaijan would contribute to strengthening the bilateral legal framework.President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to Denis Becirovic and Zeljka Cvijanovic for accepting the invitation to participate in COP29.Describing Bosnia and Herzegovina as a close friend and partner to Azerbaijan and highlighting the historical ties between the two nations, the head of state noted that their partnership is developing based on the principles of solidarity and mutual respect.President Ilham Aliyev fondly recalled his visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina and his meeting with Denis Becirovic, noting that the meetings held during that visit contributed to the continued successful development of bilateral relations.The President of Azerbaijan reiterated his gratitude for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s support of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty during the period when Azerbaijan’s lands were under occupation, commending the resolution adopted by the parliament of Bosnia and Herzegovina as a demonstration of friendly relations.President Ilham Aliyev praised the active cooperation within international organizations and the strong political relations between the two countries. Noting that Baku and Sarajevo have been fraternal cities since the Soviet era, the head of state fondly recalled the visits of numerous delegations from Sarajevo to Azerbaijan during that time, as well as an exhibition that was organized.During the conversation, the sides also exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between the South Caucasus and Balkan regions, as well as collaboration in the fields of renewable energy, investment, and infrastructure.

News.Az