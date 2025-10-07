President Aliyev proposes 2026 joint military drills for Turkic states in Azerbaijan

“Considering the extensive cooperation between our countries in military, defence, and security areas, we propose holding a joint military exercise for the member states of the Organization of Turkic States in Azerbaijan in 2026,” the head of state said in his address at the 12th OTS Summit of Heads of State in Gabala, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Aliyev stressed that the OTS has evolved from a platform for cooperation into one of the world’s significant geopolitical centres.

He expressed satisfaction with the organisation’s growing prestige on the international stage, stating: “Our shared historical and ethnic roots, along with common national and spiritual values, bring us together as a family.”

The Azerbaijani leader underlined that peace and security are essential foundations for the development of any nation.

“Given the current geopolitical and security challenges worldwide, it is crucial that the Turkic states unite as a single centre of power, in line with the Karabakh Declaration adopted at last year’s informal summit in Shusha and following the ‘Regional Peace and Security’ theme of today’s summit,” he added.