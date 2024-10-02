President Aliyev reaffirms Azerbaijan’s commitment to combating climate change

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is among countries that pay special attention to the fight against climate change and its negative effects in accordance with the obligations arising from the UN Sustainable Development Goals, President Ilham Aliyev said in his message to the participants of the International Baku Forum on "Climate Change and Human Rights: the Role of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions."

"It is no coincidence that one of the five national priorities for socioeconomic development of Azerbaijan until 2030 is defined as “Country of clean environment and green growth”. In accordance with this priority, purposeful work is underway in our country in the direction of improving the environment, restoring and increasing greenery, and ensuring the efficient use of water and sustainable energy sources," the head of state noted, News.Az reports.Azerbaijan is also a country contributing to global climate action, said President Aliyev, adding: "It is noteworthy that this Forum is taking place on the eve of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP29, which is of special importance for the whole world and will be hosted by Azerbaijan in November of this year. Our country’s hosting such a prestigious event is an indication of the great respect and trust in Azerbaijan as well as the contribution of our country to the prevention of climate change at all levels. I believe that COP29 will provide an important impetus to the strengthening of climate solidarity for a green, fair, inclusive and sustainable world.""The organization of today's event in Azerbaijan demonstrates our country's commitment both to combating climate change and to the protection of human rights. The forum is important in terms of discussing the problems caused by climate change and their solutions from the perspective of human rights and exchanging positive experiences in this field. I appreciate the partnerships between the ombudsmen of foreign countries and representatives of the national human rights institutions participating here and consider it important to step up these contacts for a systematic, smooth and effective establishment of joint activities related to the issues of common interest that will be discussed at the Forum," he said.

News.Az