President Aliyev: “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition is of particular importance for restoration of liberated areas

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev addressed a letter to the participants of the 4th Azerbaijan International “Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh” exhibition – “Rebuild Karabakh”, held as part of the “Caspian Construction Week.”

“I welcome you to the opening of the 4th Azerbaijan International “Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh” exhibition – “Rebuild Karabakh”, held within the framework of the Caspian Construction Week,” President Aliyev said in his letter, News.Az reports.The head of state stressed that the “Caspian Construction Week”, first organized in 2003, has become one of the most prestigious events in the construction and infrastructure sectors. “At this event, companies from various countries become acquainted with the business prospects in the region and establish new opportunities for cooperation. This year, discussions and presentations focusing on the implementation of sustainable and environmentally friendly construction technologies further enhance the event's international significance,” he said.President Aliyev pointed out that the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition, held as part of the "Caspian Construction Week", holds particular importance in terms of the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories. “Various projects are showcased during this annual exhibition, and discussions are held on initiatives for the restoration and reconstruction of Karabakh.”“This year's exhibition is abundant in innovations, both in terms of its content and participants. The exhibition coincides with the “Green World Solidarity Year” as well as the COP29 international event. The “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition shares a common goal with this prestigious event: cooperation for sustainable development. The exhibits and discussion topics presented at the exhibition cover restoration and reconstruction efforts, solidarity, and environmental sustainability,” the Azerbaijani leader said.“The joint participation of the public and private sectors in the exhibition opens important avenues for implementing new projects, as well as further enhancing business prospects. The cooperation established and discussions held during the exhibition will play a crucial role in promoting the successful rehabilitation experience in Karabakh on a broader scale,” he noted.“I invite you to explore all aspects of the exhibition and engage in discussions about new ideas and potential collaborations. I am confident that this exhibition will create significant opportunities for the revival and sustainable development of Karabakh through more beneficial cooperation,” the head of state added.

