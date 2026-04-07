President Aliyev received Prosecutor General of Türkiye’s Supreme Court of Appeal - PHOTO

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Muhsin Şentürk, Prosecutor General of the Supreme Court of Appeal of Türkiye, in Baku on Tuesday to discuss prospects for the development of relations between the two countries.

Şentürk expressed his gratitude for the reception and said he was honored to meet with the Azerbaijani president, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He conveyed the greetings of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to President Aliyev.

Aliyev thanked him for the greetings and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to President Erdoğan.

During the conversation, the sides praised the successful development of bilateral relations in all areas, rooted in the principles of brotherhood and strategic alliance. They noted that no two countries in the world are as close to each other as Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

The meeting highlighted the successful cooperation between the prosecution authorities of the two countries. In this context, the parties discussed their fruitful collaboration within the Organization of Turkic States and stressed the importance of further expanding the exchange of experience.

The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for future cooperation.

News.Az