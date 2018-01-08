President Aliyev receives credentials of incoming ambassadors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has today received credentials of incoming ambassadors of a number of countries.

President Aliyev accepted the credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Equatorial Guinea Jose Esono Mica Akeng, according to

The head of state also received the credentials from newly appointed ambassadors of Mongolia, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Bosnia and Herzegovina - Bold Ravda, Hamzat Ibrahim and Bakir Sadovic.

News.Az

News.Az